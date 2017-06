Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao attends the monetary policy review meeting in Mumbai October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

LONDON Currency wars don't benefit anyone, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.

Speaking to students in London, Subbarao said there was no point in countries pursuing competitive devaluations to try to boost their economies.

"We all understand it is a zero sum game. Everyone can't devalue at the same time and benefit, everyone loses," he said.

