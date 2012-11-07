Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India speaks during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Mexico City November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Position: Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Incumbent: Duvvuri Subbarao

Date of Birth: August 11, 1949

Term: Appointed on September 5, 2008 for a three-year term, which was extended by another two years in 2011

Key facts:

- Subbarao is the 22nd Governor of the Indian central bank. He assumed office during the global financial crisis.

- He was finance secretary in the ministry of finance prior to his appointment as governor of the RBI.

- Subbarao holds a masters degree in Physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and also a Masters in Economics from Ohio State University.

- He is married with two children.

