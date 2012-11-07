Position: Governor, Reserve Bank of India
Incumbent: Duvvuri Subbarao
Date of Birth: August 11, 1949
Term: Appointed on September 5, 2008 for a three-year term, which was extended by another two years in 2011
Key facts:
- Subbarao is the 22nd Governor of the Indian central bank. He assumed office during the global financial crisis.
- He was finance secretary in the ministry of finance prior to his appointment as governor of the RBI.
- Subbarao holds a masters degree in Physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and also a Masters in Economics from Ohio State University.
- He is married with two children.
