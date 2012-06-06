* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2692 pct vs 8.3946 pct last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1606 pct vs 8.4215 pct two week ago. * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.98 rupees. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.09 rupees. * For a Reuters poll, see: