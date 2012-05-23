* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.3946 pct, unchanged from last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.4215 pct unchanged from two weeks ago. * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.95 rupees - RBI. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.97 rupees - RBI. * For a Reuters poll, see ($1 = 56 rupees)