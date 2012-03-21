March 21 The Reserve Bank of India announced the following results for an auction of 120 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) of 91-day and 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday: -- 80 bln rupees of 91-day bills sold at 97.81 rupees -- 40 bln rupees of 364-day bills sold at 92.27 rupees -- Yield on 91-day bills 8.9807 pct, unchanged from last week -- Yield on 364-day bills 8.4006 pct vs. 8.4477 pct two weeks ago. ($1 = 50.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)