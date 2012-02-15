Feb 15 The Reserve Bank of India has set 8.9388 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.8969 last week. --Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6613 pct, same as two weeks ago. --India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.82 rupees. --India sells 40 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.86 rupees. -- For a poll on the auction, see.