The Reserve Bank of India has set 8.3110 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.7712 percent last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1656 percent vs 8.3417 percent two weeks ago. * India sells 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.97 rupees. * India sells 50 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.47 rupees. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon)