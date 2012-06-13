MUMBAI, June 13 * Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct vs 8.2692 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8265 pct vs 8.2830 pct two week ago * India sells 100 bln rupees ($1.79 billion)of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.76 rupees * For a poll on tbills see: ($1 = 55.7175 Indian rupees)