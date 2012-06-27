MUMBAI, June 27 * Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.3110 percent, unchanged from last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1187 pct versus 7.8265 percent two week ago * India sells 100 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.97 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.51 rupees * For a poll on T-bills see: