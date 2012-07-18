* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct vs 8.2275 pct last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1171 pct vs 8.2692 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.11 rupees - RBI * For a poll on t-bills, see: