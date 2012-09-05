* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct vs 8.2275 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.0835 pct vs 8.1187 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.54 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see