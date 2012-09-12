* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct, unchanged from last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1388 pct vs 8.2475 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees - RBI. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.10 rupees - RBI. * For a Reuters poll results, see: