US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2275 percent vs 8.1439 percent last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.2475 percent vs 8.1171 percent two weeks ago. * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.99 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.05 rupees - RBI * For more details, see poll:
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories