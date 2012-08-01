* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2275 percent vs 8.1439 percent last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.2475 percent vs 8.1171 percent two weeks ago. * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.99 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.05 rupees - RBI * For more details, see poll: