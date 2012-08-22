* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2275 pct vs 8.2692 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1187 pct vs 8.0601 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.99 rupees - RBI. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.51 rupees - RBI * For more details, see poll: