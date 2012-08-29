* The Reserve Bank of India says cut-off yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2275 pct, unchanged from last week. * Cut-off yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.2475 pct vs 8.2692 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.99 rupees - RBI. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.05 rupees - RBI. * For more details, see poll: