MUMBAI, June 29 The Reserve Bank of India released the treasury bills issuance calendar for the July-Sept period on Friday. The government will sell 1.56 trillion rupees ($28.1 billion) of treasury bills between July and September, the RBI said. India is scheduled to borrow 120 billion rupees of treasury bills weekly. Below is the detailed calendar (figures in billion rupees): Proposed Auction of T-Bills during July-September 2012 (billion rupees) Date of 91 182 364 Total Auction Days Days Days 4-Jul-12 70 50 120 11-Jul-12 70 50 120 18-Jul-12 70 50 120 25-Jul-12 70 50 120 1-Aug-12 70 50 120 8-Aug-12 70 50 120 14-Aug-12 70 50 120 22-Aug-12 70 50 120 29-Aug-12 70 50 120 5-Sep-12 70 50 120 12-Sep-12 70 50 120 20-Sep-12 70 50 120 26-Sep-12 70 50 120 Total 910 350 300 1,560 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)