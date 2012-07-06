UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
MUMBAI, July 6 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of treasury bills including 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on July 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.