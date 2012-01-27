BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Jan 27 India will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Feb. 1, via a multiple price-based auction, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)