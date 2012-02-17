US STOCKS-Tech selloff pulls Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Feb 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday the government will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills on Feb. 22. ($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.