MUMBAI, Sept 21 India will sell 120 bilion rupees ($2.2 billion) of treasury bills that includes 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Sept. 26, via multiple price-based auction, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. ($1=53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)