MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday banks will not be allowed to bid for term repos at or below the prevailing repo rate and it will conduct 7-day and 14-day repos on alternate Fridays starting October 11.

The central bank had announced late on Monday it will conduct term repos for 7-day and 14-day for a total amount of 0.25 percent of the banking system deposits.

The 14-day repos would be conducted on every reporting Friday, while the 7-day repos would be on the non-reporting Fridays, the central bank said in a notification released on Tuesday.

If banks borrow the entire 0.25 percent of deposits via the 14-day term repo, there will be no 7-day repos on the following Friday, the central bank said.

The central bank will arrange all bids in a descending order of the term repo rates quoted and the cut-off rate would be arrived at the rate corresponding to the notified amount of the auction. The notified amount would be announced one day prior to the auction each week, the notification showed.

