Feb 23 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for Friday's 120 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) bond sale: -- 0.0109 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds -- 0.0068 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds -- 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds -- For details of the auction announcement, see ($1=49.3 rupees)