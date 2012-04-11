April 11 RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees for 8.24 pct 2018 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 billion rupees for 8.79 pct 2021 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 8.28 pct 2027 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 8.33 pct 2036 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)