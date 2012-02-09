BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart cancels proposed preferential allotment of shares
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for Friday's 120 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) bond sale.
-- 0.0159 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
-- 0.01 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds
-- 0.0179 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
-- For details of the auction, see. ($1=49.3 rupees)
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.