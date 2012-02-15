The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for Friday's 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) bond sale: -- 0.0149 rupee per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds. -- 0.0055 rupee per 100 rupees for 2021 bonds. -- 0.0104 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. -- For details of the auction, see ($1=49.3 rupees)