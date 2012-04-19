India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday set the minimum underwriting commission of 0.0075 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0070 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0127 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0147 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. * For details on the auction, see.
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority