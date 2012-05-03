BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
The Reserve Bank of India set the minimum underwriting commission for Friday's 180 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) bond sale. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0234 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0150 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0347 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.040 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. * For details on the auction, see ($1 = 52.9850 Indian rupees)
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017