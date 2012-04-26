The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday set the minimum underwriting commission for Friday's 160 bln rupees bond sale. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0385 rupees per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0330 rupees per 100 rupees for 2021 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0489 rupees per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0427 rupees per 100 rupees for 2036 bonds. * For details on the auction, see