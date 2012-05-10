The Reserve Bank of India set the minimum underwriting commission for Friday's 150 billion rupee ($2.8 billion) bond sale. * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0206 rupees per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.017 rupees per 100 rupees for 2021 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0244 rupees per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.03 rupees per 100 rupees for 2036 bonds. * For details on the auction, see ($1 = 53.4 rupees)