The Reserve Bank of India has set a minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, to be auctioned on Friday. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.91 billion rupees for 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon)