* The Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2018 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 bln rupees for new 10-year bond. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2036 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see: