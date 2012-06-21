BRIEF-Ramco Systems launches Japan payroll software on payroll engine
* Says launch of Japan Payroll Software on its global payroll engine Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r8z6rl) Further company coverage:
* The Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0051 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0072 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0075 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see:
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.