Banks, utilities steady European shares ahead of UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Recasts, adds quotes and detail)
* The Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0028 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0028 rupee per 100 rupees for 2017-July bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0045 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0045 rupee per 100 rupees for 2036 bonds. * For more details on auction, see:
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Recasts, adds quotes and detail)
NEW DELHI, June 7 India's cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to publicly list state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to fund its ambitious renewable energy development programmes.