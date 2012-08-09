* The Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0028 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0028 rupee per 100 rupees for 2017-July bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0045 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0045 rupee per 100 rupees for 2036 bonds. * For more details on auction, see: