* The Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 mln rupees for 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 bln rupees for 2026 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2032 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2041 bonds. * For more details on auction, see: