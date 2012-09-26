* The Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 mln rupees for 2017-July bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 bln rupees for 2026 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2036 bonds. * For more details on bond auction, see: