March 30 India's federal government can borrow up to 500 billion rupees ($9.82 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India during April-June as short-term loans and up to 450 billion rupees during July-September, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The RBI will charge an interest rate of 8.50 percent, its repo rate, on its ways and means (WMA) loans. And, any overdraft for the government will attract an interest of 2 percent above the repo rate, the RBI said.

The central bank may also float market loans when the government utilizes 75 percent of the WMA limit.

