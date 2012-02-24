* RBI says receives 236 bids for 118.85 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * Accepts 141 bids for 59.84 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * Partial allotment of 73.16 pct on 10 bids at 2024 bond auction * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 156.5 mln rupees at 2024 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see: