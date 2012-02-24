US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* RBI says receives 122 bids for 55.23 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts 77 bids for 29.77 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 86.79 pct on 1 bid at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 231.05 mln rupees at 2020 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see:
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.