European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
MUMBAI Nov 28 The Royal Bank of Scotland has surrendered its authorisation for conducting primary dealer business in India, the Reserve Bank of India said in a press release on Thursday.
The authorisation will thus be cancelled with effect from Dec. 2, the central bank said. RBS will thus stop undertaking business as a primary dealer in the government securities market. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction