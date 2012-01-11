* Company has $925 mln convertible bond maturing in March
* Tower deal not close to completion - sources
* Reliance Comm seeks tower leasing pact with Reliance Ind -
sources
By Kane Wu and Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's Reliance
Communications, which has a $925 million convertible
bond maturing in March and has failed so far in efforts to sell
its tower unit, is in talks with China Development Bank
for a loan to redeem the bond, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has been
trying for more than a year to sell its tower business in a deal
that could be worth more than $3 billion.
Separately, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said a deal for the towers, which would allow the company to pay
down a big chunk of the $6.5 billion in net debt on its books as
of the end of September, was not close to completion.
The company has been in talks with U.S. buyout giants
Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group on a deal for
the towers business, sources have told Reuters.
Reliance Communications is looking to secure a leasing
agreement for its towers from Reliance Industries,
controlled by Anil Ambani's once-estranged brother Mukesh,
before pressing forward with a tower sale, the two sources said.
In a statement to Reuters, a Reliance Communications
spokesperson said: "RCOM will ensure timely redemption of FCCBs
(foreign currency convertible bonds) due in March 2012," but
declined further comment.
The company did not immediately respond to a query on the
status of the tower sales process.
Reliance Industries, an energy-focused conglomerate that is
India's most valuable company, plans to launch nationwide
broadband services using fourth-generation (4G) wireless
technology.
Reliance Communications is in talks with state-owned China
Development Bank for a syndicated loan of $925 million, the same
size as the convertible bond, the first source said.
The bank is likely to approach other Chinese lenders about
syndicating the loan, the source said.
Terms are still to be worked out, and a loan is not likely
to be launched until February, after China's Lunar New Year
holiday later this month, this person said.
Reliance Communications, which has borrowed from the Chinese
lender in the past, has also discussed with China Development
Bank the possibility of borrowing Chinese currency in India, the
person said.
Last March, China Development Bank arranged loans worth
$1.93 billion, based on exchange rates at the time, for Reliance
Communications.
That funding was used to finance spectrum it had acquired
during a costly 3G auction, as well as for the purchase of
equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
and ZTE Corp , Reliance Communications said
at the time.
The Indian cellular firm, battered by fierce competition and
thwarted in several attempts to strike deals to ease its debt,
has seen its shares get hammered over the past few years.
The stock was trading at 82.55 rupees on Wednesday, far
below the 654 rupee conversion price on the convertible bonds,
which were issued in February 2007 when Indian markets were
booming.
More than two dozen Indian companies in the BSE-500 index
face redemptions on foreign currency convertible bonds worth a
combined 330 billion rupees ($6.36 billion) by the end of March
2013, according to research by Indian brokerage Edelweiss.
A global dollar funding crunch as western banks conserve
capital and the rupee's 16 percent fall in 2011 make for a
challenging refinancing environment for Indian companies.
High domestic interest rates after 13 policy rate increases
since March 2010 make local finance less attractive.