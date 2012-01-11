* Company has $925 mln convertible bond maturing in March
* Tower deal not close to completion - sources
* Reliance Comm seeks tower leasing pact with Reliance Ind -
sources
By Kane Wu and Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's Reliance
Communications, which has a $925 million convertible
bond maturing in March and has failed so far in efforts to sell
its tower unit, is in talks with China Development Bank
for a loan to redeem the bond, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
India's second biggest mobile operator by subscribers,
controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has been trying for more
than a year to sell its tower business in a deal that could be
worth more than $3 billion.
Separately, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said a deal for the towers, which would allow the company to pay
down a big chunk of the $6.5 billion in net debt on its books as
of the end of September, was not close to completion.
The company has been in talks with U.S. buyout giants
Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group on a deal for
the towers business, sources have told Reuters.
Ambani told shareholders in September that a private-equity
deal for the towers would be the largest such transaction ever
in India. He did not elaborate or give a time-frame for closing.
The company is looking to secure a leasing agreement for its
towers from Reliance Industries, controlled by Anil
Ambani's once-estranged brother Mukesh, before pressing forward
with a tower sale, the two sources said.
In a statement to Reuters, Reliance Communications said it
would "ensure timely redemption of FCCBs (foreign currency
convertible bonds) due in March 2012." The company declined
further comment, and did did not immediately respond to a
separate query on the status of the tower sales process.
Reliance Industries, an energy-focused conglomerate that is
India's most valuable company, plans to launch nationwide
broadband services using fourth-generation wireless technology.
A Reliance Communications official said in November the
company was talking to other telecom companies to offer its
towers on lease but did not name possible tenants.
The tower business, Reliance Infratel, has more
than 50,000 towers but gets most of its revenue from its
parent.
It has fewer external tenants than Indus Towers, which is
jointly owned by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's
Indian subsidiary arm and Idea Cellular.
If Mukesh Ambani's cash-rich Reliance Industries strikes a
deal to use the towers of Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications,
it would be the first business tie-up between the two scions of
India's richest family since they buried the hatchet in their
long-running feud in 2010.
CHINA LOAN
Reliance Communications is in the early stages of talks with
state-owned China Development Bank for a syndicated loan of $925
million, the same size as the convertible bond, the first source
said.
The bank is likely to approach other Chinese lenders about
syndicating the loan, the source said.
Terms are still to be worked out, and a loan is not likely
to be launched until February, after China's Lunar New Year
holiday later this month, this person said.
Reliance Communications, which has borrowed from the Chinese
lender in the past, has also discussed with China Development
Bank the possibility of borrowing Chinese currency in India, the
person said.
China Development Bank arranged loans worth $1.93 billion
for Reliance Communications last March.
The new loan would probably have a wider margin than the 300
basis points above Libor that Reliance Communications paid in
last year's 10-year financing, the person said.
Funds from that loan were used to finance spectrum it
acquired during a costly 3G auction, as well as for the purchase
of equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
and ZTE Corp , Reliance Communications said
at the time.
The Indian cellular firm, battered by fierce competition and
thwarted in several attempts to strike deals to ease its debt,
has seen its shares get hammered over the past few years.
The stock rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday to close at 82.10
rupees, far below the 654-rupee conversion price on the
convertible bonds, which were issued in February 2007 when
Indian markets were booming.
Shares in the company, which has reported eight straight
falls in quarterly profit, were trading around 410 rupees when
the company issued the bonds 2007.
More than two dozen Indian companies in the BSE-500 index
face redemptions on foreign currency convertible bonds worth a
combined 330 billion rupees ($6.36 billion) by the end of March
2013, according to research by Indian brokerage Edelweiss.
A global dollar funding crunch as western banks conserve
capital and the rupee's 16 percent fall in 2011 make for a
challenging refinancing environment for Indian companies.
High domestic interest rates after 13 policy rate increases
since March 2010 make local finance less attractive.