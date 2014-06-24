MUMBAI, June 24 Indian mobile phone carrier
Reliance Communications Ltd is set to launch as early
as Tuesday an up to $500 million share sale to institutional
investors, people directly involved in the deal said.
Reliance Communications, headed by billionaire Anil Ambani,
had as of end-March a net debt of 401.78 billion rupees ($6.7
billion), or more than five times its operating profit, making
it the most-leveraged among listed Indian carriers.
Reliance Communications has plans to spend about 20 billion
rupees on its network during the current financial year to March
2015. The carrier will also need to buy airwaves by next year to
renew its permits in several zones.
A Reliance Communications spokesman declined to comment on
the share sale.
($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing
by Sunil Nair)