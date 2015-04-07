NEW DELHI, April 7 India's cabinet widened the
reach of a bill on Tuesday to regulate the real estate sector
and curb undeclared "black money" in property markets that costs
the exchequer billions of dollars in lost taxable income.
The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to
amend the bill, which was submitted by the previous government
in 2013 but not passed by the upper house, aims to boost
investor confidence and stamp out illegal practices in the real
estate sector.
"The bill seeks to ensure accountability and transparency,
which will in turn enable the real estate sector to access
capital and financial markets essential for its long-term
growth," the government said in a statement.
The amendments approved by the cabinet will bring tougher
regulation to consumer protection rules to commercial as well as
residential real estate.
Vendors in India's real estate market often demand part
payment in illicit cash, making many ordinary people party to
corruption and excluding some of the emerging middle class from
the market.
The new set of laws will allow buyers to approach consumer
forums in case of disputes with real estate developers, who will
have to disclose all information about the project and comply
with funding rules, an official said after the cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing
by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Heneghan)