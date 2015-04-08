(Adds developer comment, details, industry context)
By Rupam Jain Nair and Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 8 India's cabinet has
amended a bill to regulate the real estate sector, protect home
buyers and curb undeclared "black money" in property markets
that costs the exchequer billions of dollars in lost taxable
income.
The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to
amend the bill, which was submitted by the previous government
in 2013 but not passed by the upper house, aims to boost
investor confidence and stamp out illegal practices.
The new rules, applicable to residential and commercial
developments, will make it mandatory for all projects and
brokers to be registered with the real estate regulator who will
oversee transactions and settle disputes.
"The bill seeks to ensure accountability and transparency,
which will in turn enable the real estate sector to access
capital and financial markets essential for its long-term
growth," the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
During recent years sluggish economic growth and delays in
getting approvals stalled several real estate projects, leaving
buyers waiting for their homes and developers holding high debt.
"This will be a game-changer for the sector," Rajeev Talwar,
executive director at DLF Ltd, India's top real estate
developer.
"It will lead to more transparency and mature industry, and
investor confidence will go up," he told Reuters on Wednesday,
adding that it will make developers more accountable and
investors more aggressive.
The new laws, expected to benefit developers such as DLF,
Oberoi Realty and Puravankara Projects are
also expected to help Modi achieve his election promise of
providing homes for all Indian families by 2022.
India's real estate index outperformed the wider
market, rising 2.18 percent at 0654 GMT. Puravankara
and Orbit Corporation were among the shares leading
gains.
Vendors in India's real estate market often demand part
payment in illicit cash, making many ordinary people party to
corruption and excluding some of the emerging middle class from
the market.
A key provision of the amended bill makes it mandatory for
developers to put aside 50 percent of the money collected from
buyers during pre-sale of homes and use that only for funding
construction of the project.
Several projects in India have been delayed in recent years
after some developers diverted funds raised for one project to
another, leaving them out of pocket to complete construction and
resulting in buyers still waiting for their homes.
The bill seeks to divert this flow of funds, and impose
penalties, including de-registration of the project and other
fines in case of a breach.
