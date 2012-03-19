* Two Italians abducted on Saturday

* Maoists want end to operations against them

* Authorities say they are ready to negotiate

By Jatindra Dash

Bhubaneswar, India, March 19 Maoist guerrillas responsible for kidnapping two Italians in a remote Indian region repeated their demand for Indian troops to halt counter-insurgency operations against them on Monday as the authorities said they wanted to negotiate the men's release.

"If the government is serious about freeing these two visitors, central and state governments should as a primary condition stop all repression and combing operations," the guerrillas said in a statement.

Paolo Bosusco and Claudio Colangelo were seized on Saturday by the guerrillas in India's Orissa state after they were spotted taking photographs of women from an indigenous tribe who were bathing in a river in the eastern state.

Bosusco runs a travel agency called Orissa Adventurous Trekking and has been a regular visitor to India for the last 15 years, Italian media reported.

The Maoists said in the same statement that they had declared a unilateral ceasefire, and set a Tuesday deadline for the government to meet their demands, which included releasing a number of prisoners.

The rebels said their captives were being fed and given rest, but warned they could not vouch for the safety of the men after the deadline passed. They said they had named three intermediaries to negotiate the hostages' release.

Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the security forces had already ceased counter-insurgency operations and were ready to talk with the rebels.

HISTORY OF CONFLICT

The Maoists have been waging a decades-long conflict against the central authorities. They say they are fighting for the rights of the poor and landless, and stage ambushes in eastern and central parts of India where they have a strong presence.

They are not known to have kidnapped foreigners before, but tensions over what the Maoists view as voyeuristic tourism in the area appear to have boiled over. Only a few weeks ago, a scandal erupted over what the guerrillas regard as "human safaris" and the practice of taking tourists to see naked tribes people on India's Andaman Islands and in Orissa.

Authorities in Orissa vowed to stop the practice, but the Maoists said not enough had been done.

"Adivasis are not commodities of tourism and adivasis areas are not vacation spots for tourists," Orissa-based rebel commander Sunil said, using the local word for tribes.

There have been far fewer clashes with Maoists in recent years due to increased activity by security forces, but the government still considers the rebels to be India's main threat to domestic security.

The rebels draw recruits from tribal communities, which are often desperately poor and in areas where the state has little control.

"I am guessing the Maoists think this would be a good way of getting the Indian government to halt operations against them, as such incidents tend to have a diplomatic implication," Dibakar Naik, Orissa's state secretary of the Communist Party of India, said of the Italians' kidnapping.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with Indian police through its embassy.

The Maoists abducted two officials last year, but released them a week later after the government agreed to meet their demands. (Additional reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Andrew Osborn)