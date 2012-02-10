Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, Feb 10 India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has priced its 200 million Swiss francs five year bond at mid-swaps plus 305 basis points, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday. REC completed roadshows in Geneva and Zurich late last week and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS are arrangers to the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0