MUMBAI, Feb 10 India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has priced its 200 million Swiss francs five year bond at mid-swaps plus 305 basis points, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday. REC completed roadshows in Geneva and Zurich late last week and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS are arrangers to the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)