(Updates with details, background) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Feb 10 Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has become the first Indian company to raise funds in the Swiss franc bond market, potentially paving the way for others at a time when traditional sources of funding are challenged. The state-run power financing company raised 200 million Swiss francs through a five-year borrowing, priced at mid-swaps plus 305 basis points - tighter than the initial guidance of 310 basis points over mid-swaps, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday. Strong demand prompted the company to price the deal earlier than the original schedule of Friday, the sources said. REC completed roadshows in Geneva and Zurich late last week. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS are arrangers to the deal. With interest rates in India still ruling high, the Swiss franc bond market provides an attractive alternative for Indian borrowers, especially top-tier credits, to raise cheaper funding. Borrowing costs in India are significantly higher than overseas after 13 consecutive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India since March 2010. The central bank cut banks' cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points in its January monetary policy review, but has refrained from giving any signal on when it will begin lowering rates. REC is registered as a non-banking financial company, but has been pitched as a corporate to Swiss investors which have only seen Indian banks printing Swiss deals. In 2011, three banks -- Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Export-Import Bank of India -- printed Swiss franc deals totalling 660 million Swiss francs. Among these, State Bank of India's 325 million Swiss franc five-year issue was the biggest one, which priced in March at 185 basis points over mid-swaps. Presently, Swiss franc bonds work out cheaper for Indian borrowers when compared with US dollar borrowings. Moreover, it also offers the issuer a chance to diversify its funding sources. Most Indian borrowers swap the proceeds of any Swiss franc fundraising into floating-rate US dollar debt. The exercise can be a cost-effective alternative to the US dollar bond markets, even if the basis swap market is volatile. The ideal deal size in the Swiss market is in the 150 million-200 million Swiss francs range. However, this short-coming is balanced by the diversity it offers for those looking to spread their currency risks. Union Bank of India was the first Indian borrower in 24 years to tap the Swiss bond market in January last year. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)