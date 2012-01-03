MUMBAI Jan 3 India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC) is mulling raising around 15 billion rupees ($282 million) via 10-year bonds and swapping the benchmark coupon with the Japanese floating rate, a company official with knowledge of the deal said.

The bonds will be privately placed with the foreign exchange derivative transaction allowing REC to pay an interest rate linked to Yen libor on a rupee borrowing.

"We are looking at a coupon swap to reduce the cost of borrowing," said the official involved in the deal, who did not wish to be named.

"It (borrowing cost) will come around 6.5 percent. That is an estimate, the actual cost will be known after getting the bids," he added.

The firm can borrow 10-year funds from the Indian bond market at 9.35 percent currently, traders said.

($1 = 53.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)