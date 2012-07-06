MUMBAI, July 6 India's Rural Electrification Corp has invited banks to bid on Monday for a bond sale of up to 25 billion rupees ($453.43 million), a senior company source said on Friday. The firm plans to issue five- and seven-year bonds, the source said. Bids are to be submitted by 11 a.m. (5:30 GMT) on Monday and REC plans to open the issue on Tuesday and close the deal on Thursday. ($1 = 55.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)