MUMBAI Oct 1India's Rural Electrification Corp
(REC) has received bids of over 34 billion rupees
($644.61 million) for its minimum 1.5 billion rupee bond sale,
four sources with knowledge of the deal said.
The firm is raising funds through 2-year bonds at 8.84
percent, they said.
REC has decided to scrap the 5-year tenure owing to poor
response.
Strong demand was seen from foreign investors partly as
coupon levels look attractive, a trader from a foreign bank
said, citing expectations interest rates could be lowered in
October.
($1 = 52.7450 Indian rupees)
