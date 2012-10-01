MUMBAI Oct 1India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has received bids of over 34 billion rupees ($644.61 million) for its minimum 1.5 billion rupee bond sale, four sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The firm is raising funds through 2-year bonds at 8.84 percent, they said.

REC has decided to scrap the 5-year tenure owing to poor response.

Strong demand was seen from foreign investors partly as coupon levels look attractive, a trader from a foreign bank said, citing expectations interest rates could be lowered in October. ($1 = 52.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)